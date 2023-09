The venue announced on Tuesday that Dunham's "Still Not Canceled" tour will stop in Tulsa on Friday, April 26, 2024.

By: News On 6

Stand-up comedy legend Jeff Dunham is set to perform at the BOK Center next year.

The venue announced on Tuesday that Dunham's "Still Not Canceled" tour will stop in Tulsa on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Tickets are on sale for $60 starting Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.

You can access tickets HERE.