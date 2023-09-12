Promenade Mall Tenant Says Mall Sent Letter They Have To Be Moved Out By Sunday

Craig Blacklock runs World Class Fighting and Fitness and said he has less than six days to move everything from Promenade Mall. His fighters have fights coming up, and now he's scrambling to find them a place to train.

The owners of Tulsa's Promenade Mall have told most of its tenants they have to move out by this Sunday.

The Tulsa Fire Department said there are issues with the fire suppression system, and said the mall is taking measures to come into compliance.

The mall owners have still sent a letter to tenants, saying they have to move.

Craig Blacklock runs World Class Fighting and Fitness and said he has less than six days to get everything moved. His fighters have fights coming up, and now he's scrambling to find them a place to train.

"I'm not just selling something in here, people's lives depend on these doors being open, the accountability, I have people training to compete, and it's their future," he said.

Blacklock also runs a non-profit foundation called A Fighters Chance, with Nikia Denny's help. It's an outreach program helping people get their lives back on track by training and competing.

"For them, this is their fight camp. They need a place to train to be prepared for that; furthermore, when there's not a place to show up to, it's easier to fall off the tracks," Nikai Denny said.

Blacklock said the last time he moved his facility, it cost around $17,000.

Now, he's just focused on finding a new place for his fighters to train.

"At this point, the mall is going to do what it's going to do, that's what they call big business. I don't want to be a part of that; I just have to find a location and rally the resources to continue what we are doing on a weekly basis," he said.

Even though this is a challenge he's facing, he said he doesn't plan to stop fighting.

"It's just hard to beat somebody that doesn't quit, and I always tell that to my fighters, just don't quit," he said.

We called the mall for comment, and they said to email the owners. We emailed and called the owners but have not heard back.

The new Oilers facility at the Promenade is its own building and is not affected by the fire suppression issues or the evictions. The Genesis Health Club and Dillard's are also not included.