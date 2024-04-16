1 Dead After Apparent ATV Rollover In Tulsa

Monday, April 15th 2024, 8:10 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Police are investigating after a body was found in Tulsa on Monday.

Tulsa Police said officers responded to 1627 Southwest Boulevard and found a person dead at 6:21 p.m.

Officers said an ATV with its engine running was found nearby and that it had significant damage from an apparent rollover.

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

