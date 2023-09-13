$276 Million Bond Will Fund New Sapulpa Public High School

Voters in Sapulpa approved a $276 million bond package for the district to build a new high school.

By: News On 6

-

Sapulpa Public Schools "look forward to designing and building a new high school which will forge a strong future for Sapulpa students".

What Is Included In The Bond?

"We have a lot of ceiling issues, plumbing issues, HVAC issues, you name it, there's probably an issue with it," said principal Seth Shibley.

The current building has been in use since the 60s, and Shibley said while it's been a great building, it's served its purpose. He said between the classroom, theater arts programs, and athletics, the high school has a lot going for it, and he wants the building to match the work being done.

"Obviously, as we look at our programs, moving forward in the future, there's going to be some things that happen in the future, as far as learning goes and teaching goes, that is going to require new facilities," he said.

How Much Would The Sapulpa Property Tax Be?

The district said this would mean a $6-a-month property tax increase for a home valued at $100,000. Superintendent Rob Armstrong said the high school would get a new building for grades 9 through 12, as well as a new performing arts center and safety upgrades.

"Safety is paramount, it's the one thing that we think about each day. This high school, when it was designed back in the 50s and 60s, those types of issues weren't at the top of the list, and they are becoming more and more so now," he said.

Armstrong said as he sees more people moving to Sapulpa, having a quality school building is important.

"There's a lot of energy in Sapulpa right now, with the downtown projects, the city, and the chamber, and we want to be a part of that, we feel like we are just as important to our community as those other things as well," he said.

Principal Shibley thinks of the future Sapulpa High School students.

"I like to think of it as an investment, I live here, and it's going to be on my property taxes as well, but I also have children that go here, and I know my children will benefit, just like every other child who comes through here," he said.