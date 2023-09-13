Driver Arrested, Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase

The driver hit a center median around 1:30 Wednesday morning near Skelly and Peoria and then kept going, police said. Police said they arrested the driver for not having a license.

A driver is accused of leading Tulsa Police on a chase while having three flat tires.

The driver of a black Kia hit a center median around 1:30 Wednesday morning near Skelly and Peoria and then kept going, police said.

Police said they tried to pull the driver over, but he eventually went through an intersection where he was hit by another vehicle.

The people in that vehicle were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Police said they arrested the driver of the black vehicle for not having a license.

The driver has not been identified at this time.