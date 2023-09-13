A new initiative called Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market is launching Sept. 13 at Chapman Green Park. There will be fresh produce, meat, honey, greens, baked goods, and a brewery.

Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market Brings Fresh Produce And More To Chapman Green Park

A new initiative called Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market is launching Sept. 13 at Chapman Green Park. The market will be located at the corner of 6th and Main.

The nonprofit Downtown Tulsa Partnership helped bring the vision for the market. They said they are excited to bring this to the Tulsa community.

The President and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership, Brian Kurtz, said they brought in Midweek Market to create more options for people who are visiting, working, and living downtown.

He said his organization chose this park because it's a hidden jewel in downtown that needs more activity.

There will be fresh produce, meat, honey, greens, baked goods, and a brewery.

Kurtz said his organization has been working with the City of Tulsa’s Parks and Recreation Department to figure out how the park can be better utilized.

"We're doing this 10-week pilot to put more activity, to put more people in this space. We're hoping this proves to be successful so we can launch a formal year-long market next year," said Kurtz.

The Midweek Market will take place on Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m.

There will also be music and entertainment in addition to the vendors.

Vendors who wish to partake in future market events between now and Nov. 15 can apply online.

CLICK HERE for more information about the market.