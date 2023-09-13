A man who showed up injured and bleeding at a Tulsa apartment complex Wednesday morning has been hospitalized, police say.

By: News On 6

Man Hospitalized After Showing Up Injured To Tulsa Apartment Complex

The Tulsa Police Department said the victim asked for help at the Bradford Townhomes near 21st and Garnett just before 7 a.m.

Officers were originally called to the scene for a burglary in progress but it was determined the man had been cut on the neck and was asking for help.

TPD investigated the scene and conducted interviews for over an hour.

The victim was "critical but stable" at a local hospital, TPD Lt. Bryan Bryden said to News On 6 at the scene.

He said blood was found in a nearby field and a parking lot but it's unclear what started the altercation or how the victim was injured.

No arrests have been made.