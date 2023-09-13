High School Students Explore Careers At Port Of Catoosa Event

The main goal of the event is exposure, showing kids what career opportunities are out here at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.

-

High school students from around Tulsa are getting an inside look at careers available at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa as part of the Who Works the River Event.

The main goal of the event is exposure, showing kids what career opportunities are out here at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.

Rangers from the Army Corps of Engineers are teaching these students water safety tips.

"Saving his life currently, he's drowning, I'm the one, I got him," said Catoosa senior Amberly Walker.

She’s trying out her rope skills and learning about potential jobs.

"It's pretty awesome, learning everything that they have going for us, and it's all here in Catoosa," said Walker.

"The fact that these industries hire entry-level positions is just wonderful for my population of students because we're always looking at what are you going to do after high school," said Regina Riddle.

She is a counselor at the Bixby Alternative School and said her students could benefit from knowing there are good-paying jobs waiting for them right after high school graduation.

"You're not just walking into a company you know nothing about them and trying to apply for a job. Maybe these kids will remember these companies and think, 'Yeah, that's where I wanna go work,'" said Riddle.

"The event is exposing kids to jobs of all kinds," said organizer Sheila Shook.

"We want to highlight those career opportunities, whether it's working on a tow boat or working at a company that moves product on a river, working for the Core of Engineers, Coast Guard, things like that,” said Shook.

She hopes the field trip gives students an insight into a promising future.