Broken Arrow Senior Center Sees Growth In Membership

On any given day, the Broken Arrow Senior Center is pretty busy, hosting all sorts of activities, and leaders here at the organization say the need for their services is growing.

The Broken Arrow Senior Center is continuing to grow. They say since adding a brand new building last year, they've more than doubled their membership.

Whether it's playing cards, putting together puzzles, or learning to dance, there's something for everyone at the Broken Arrow Senior Center.

"On any given day, you'd be having a crafting class, abstract painting class, you could be doing clogging, tap dancing, cardio drumming, pickleball," said Executive Director Kimberly Crenshaw.

She said ever since they built their second community building last October, membership has more than doubled. Today, they just signed up Pat Parrott, their 2,800th member.

"It's wonderful for the people here in Broken Arrow," Parrott said.

Her daughter Jacki Yager said this is an invaluable resource for her mom.

"The thing for me is mom has had Parkinson's, and they have a Parkinson's support group here, so we're looking forward to going to that too," Yager said.

The senior center is all about giving people like Pat a fulfilling life despite age or ability.

"This is a gift to keep staying healthy, staying active, feeling like you're a participant in your own community, but also finding that community," said Crenshaw.

She said by providing this outlet to seniors, lives can be changed.

"One of our ladies just a year ago, she came in on a roller walker, continuous oxygen, insulin-dependent diabetic. One year later, she is no longer on insulin, does not need a walker, does not need oxygen, and is teaching one of our exercise classes," she said.

With retirement ages getting higher, the center is looking into extending its hours to nights and weekends.