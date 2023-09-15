Rogers County Adult Day Center Helps Caregivers

The Rogers County Adult Day Center held an open house today to show people all their services. Caregivers say they’re thankful for a place like this, and their loved ones say they get to do fun things like crafts, listen to music, and play games.

Being a full-time caregiver for a loved one can be a tough job, and that’s why an adult daycare center in Claremore wants to give caregivers a break and some time to rest.

The Rogers County Adult Day Center held an open house Thursday to show people all the services they provide.

Caregivers say they’re thankful for a place like this and their loved ones say they get to do fun things like crafts, listen to music, and play games.

Dozens of people came to the Rogers County Adult Day Center to meet the people and see what’s available.

Kenzi Burnside goes to the day center twice a week, and her mom Janet says it’s a great experience.

"I heard about it, we visited, and she loved it,” said Janet Burnside. “It was a great socialization for her, and they just did a lot of fun things."

Rogers County Adult Day Center is the only adult day center in Rogers County.

Wanda Inman has been working at the center for years and says the day center can be a great resource for families.

"If they have dementia or Alzheimer's, and you need to go to the doctor, then we're here,” said Inman. “We can give them a safe environment and let you run your errands, go to the doctor, or just go home and take a nap."

Inman understands caregivers sometimes need a rest.

"I tried to take care of my parents,” said Inman. “It's just hard. You just mentally and physically need a break, where you can go back and do it the next day with a smile."

She loves seeing all the people who enjoy coming to the day center and has made some lasting friendships.

"I probably have the job that I get the most hugs of anyone in this county,” said Inman. “Because they're so loving, and they're so grateful to see you, and it's just a heart feeling, the reactions that you get."

The Burnsides’ say they are so glad they heard about it.

"She's made some good friends, and she loves the staff, and it's just been a good experience for her, and it's allowed us to have some flexibility in making appointments and working a little bit more outside the home,” said Janet Burnside.

For more information about the day center, you can visit their website HERE.