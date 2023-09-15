Ravin Ray joined News On 6 as a sports reporter in September of 2023.

Ravin Ray joined News On 6 as a sports reporter in September of 2023.

Before coming to Tulsa, Ravin began her professional career in Abilene, Texas at KTAB and KRBC as a sports anchor/reporter in 2021. In Abilene she covered all sports including Texas High School football, basketball, softball, baseball and many others. Her coverage included four universities including Abilene Christian University.

Ravin had many great sporting events she had the privilege of providing coverage for including the XL Championship in San Antonio, Texas High School State Football Championship games in Arlington, High School State Softball Championship games in Austin and is proud to have provided coverage for the Dallas Cowboys home games the past two seasons. She hopes to continue bringing that coverage to News On 6 and the Tulsa area.

Ravin graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond in May 2021 where she carried a double major in Dance Education and Professional Media. At UCO, Ravin was a part of many dance performances and was an anchor for UCentral News for two years, as well as being a sideline reporter for UCO football for three seasons.

She interned in the spring of 2020 in the Sports Department at KFOR in Oklahoma City where she provided coverage for OSSAA State Basketball Tournaments and many universities sporting events including OU basketball games.

Ravin is an Oklahoman through and through being born and raised in Western Oklahoma in the Dill City area. She enjoys spending time with her family at Foss Lake where her parents currently live. Her family is all in Oklahoma and she is excited to bring sports coverage to her home state.

When not watching or attending sports, Ravin enjoys spending time with family and friends (often at sporting events), cooking, movies, all types of dance, attending concerts and seasonal decorating.

Ravin's favorite sports teams: Dallas Cowboys, OSU Football, OU Basketball and the Tampa Bay Rays.



