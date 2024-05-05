Oilton Sirens Not Operational

Residents are cautioned to have alternate severe weather notification systems.

By: News On 6

-

Oilton's warning sirens are not operational, according to the Oilton Fire Department.

Residents are cautioned to have alternate severe weather notification systems.

The sirens are set to be fixed this week, the fire department says.

Read the Oilton Fire Department's full post below:

The outdoor warning siren is not operational at this time. A technician will be here this week to work on it. Please have alternative means of notification of severe weather. In the event of severe weather we will do our best to drive around town with lights and sirens to help notify citizens. Please be patient as we get this addressed.