They are crispy rolled tacos in a delicious green chile sauce paired with authentic Cacique ranchero queso fresco, sour cream, and lettuce.

By: News On 6

-

We're happy to welcome back Alfredo Vargas from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino doing Cheesy Drowned Taquitos.

INGREDIENTS

6 ea. Corn Tortillas

10oz Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Half romaine lettuce (Shredded)

1 cup of Sour Cream

10 oz Shredded Cotija Cheese

3 ea. Cherry Tomatoes

SAUCE

4 ea. Green Tomatillos

2ea. Jalapeno

½ Yellow Onion

1 bunch of Cilantro

2 ea. Fresh Garlic cloves

.5 tbs Ground Cumin

Salt& Pepper to Taste

1 tbs Olive Oil

1 cup of water

METHOD

1. On a large flat pan, warm the corn tortillas to be flexible to build the taquitos. Stuff the tortilla with cheese and roll nice and firm and secure with a tuck pic to fry.

2. On a medium pan, add olive oil to cook the tomatillos, jalapenos, onion, and garlic for 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Add the tomatillos, jalapenos, onion, garlic, cilantro, water and all spices. Blend for 45sec. to a minute to smooth and creamy.

4. In a glass or plastic cup, add salsa, cheese, sour cream layers and add the fry taquitos stented up for easy to eat. Garnish with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.