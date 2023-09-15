Friday, September 15th 2023, 12:07 pm
We're happy to welcome back Alfredo Vargas from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino doing Cheesy Drowned Taquitos.
INGREDIENTS
6 ea. Corn Tortillas
10oz Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Half romaine lettuce (Shredded)
1 cup of Sour Cream
10 oz Shredded Cotija Cheese
3 ea. Cherry Tomatoes
SAUCE
4 ea. Green Tomatillos
2ea. Jalapeno
½ Yellow Onion
1 bunch of Cilantro
2 ea. Fresh Garlic cloves
.5 tbs Ground Cumin
Salt& Pepper to Taste
1 tbs Olive Oil
1 cup of water
METHOD
1. On a large flat pan, warm the corn tortillas to be flexible to build the taquitos. Stuff the tortilla with cheese and roll nice and firm and secure with a tuck pic to fry.
2. On a medium pan, add olive oil to cook the tomatillos, jalapenos, onion, and garlic for 3 to 4 minutes.
3. Add the tomatillos, jalapenos, onion, garlic, cilantro, water and all spices. Blend for 45sec. to a minute to smooth and creamy.
4. In a glass or plastic cup, add salsa, cheese, sour cream layers and add the fry taquitos stented up for easy to eat. Garnish with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
