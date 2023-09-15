Understanding AI: Riverside Research Director Educates University of Tulsa Crowd

As a native Oklahoman, Dr. William Casebeer says he's honored to speak at T.U. and learn about the great work being done at the university and to share his knowledge of artificial intelligence.

A guest speaker is educating people about artificial intelligence and how it can be used to help us at the University of Tulsa.

Dr. William Casebeer is the director of artificial intelligence and machine learning at Riverside Research. A non-profit that works with the U.S. Department of Defense and helps them use artificial intelligence in the nation's military.

"We focus on things like building algorithms that help the intelligence analyst that are helping us fight the good fight, do their work more efficiently and effectively," he said.

He's speaking at the University of Tulsa as part of the Graves Distinguished Lecture series. He says a lot is being done in the world of AI and he will speak on how it can replicate the way humans can reason, plan, and deliberate.

"I'll touch on several instances of where we have used this artificial or synthetic data, to train an algorithm, like you train your own brain with experience to give a soldier or an airman or woman, some new capability or capacity," he said.

As a native Oklahoman, Casebeer says he's honored to speak at T.U. and learn about the great work being done at the university and to share his knowledge of artificial intelligence.

"I'm so excited to be back to see the good folk in Green Country and Northeastern Oklahoma, and to share some of the things our lab in applied artificial intelligence for the public good," he said.

The lecture will begin at 6:30 at Tyrrell Hall.