Tulsa Police Urge Legal Street Parking Amidst Expected Crowds For Oklahoma-Tulsa Football Game

Excitement mounts as 30,000 people will pack Chapman Stadium on Saturday as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane welcomes the Oklahoma Sooners to town.

The athletics office is urging fans to park at the Tulsa fairgrounds and take the free shuttle to the stadium.

Tulsa Police said they won’t be handling the game day traffic, but they will be patrolling neighborhoods around the stadium because fans will try to park along the streets. They said that’s okay as long as they park legally, but if not, their car could get towed.

“Obviously, if you park your vehicle where it says no parking, a couple things can happen. You can get a ticket, which is about a $35 parking ticket, and you can get your vehicle towed, not necessarily impounded but towed, and you have to pay the towing bill," said Lieutenant Stephen Florea with Tulsa Police.

TPD said people also can't block people’s driveways or park on people’s property. If that happens, the homeowner can call the police and have the car towed.

“It is a real hassle if you are trying to go see a game like TU and OU, and you come out, and your car is gone, and now you’ve got to get an Uber to take you to the impound lot to get your car out, pay the impound fee, probably pay a parking ticket, and it kind of ruins the night," said Florea.

Officers say people need to make sure they park close to the curb so they aren’t blocking the street because fire trucks and ambulances need to be able to get through.

TPD said that those who don’t want to deal with parking at all should use a ride-share instead.

“Uber. I think Uber is the best thing that has happened in my lifetime. Probably Uber has probably prevented more DUIs than I’ve ever been able to. I hate to say it. It’s worth it. You pay a few bucks, you park somewhere a little further off, and take an Uber," said Florea.

TPD said if you live around the stadium and someone is blocking your driveway or is parked on your property, you can call the Tulsa Police non-emergency line, and they will send an officer out to you.