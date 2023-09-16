People Volunteer At Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma For Hunger Action Day

While a day like Hunger Action Day is important to bring awareness to the issue, the food bank hopes that awareness about hunger carries throughout the year.

By: News On 6

News on 6 is committed to making a difference in the lives of hungry children by supporting the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

It's heartbreaking to know so many kids in our state don't have enough to eat.

Craig Day with News On 6 got the chance to talk to volunteers who helped at the food bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Friday, which was Hunger Action Day.

The food bank can really stretch a dollar. Each dollar donation can pay for four meals. They distribute food to 24 counties in eastern Oklahoma and help thousands of children with the Food for Kids backpack program.

They rely on volunteers to step up and make a difference to help pack the food.

Employees from Milo's Sweet Tea and volunteers with Reading Partners rolled up their sleeves Friday and packed nearly five tons of food.

The food bank partners with nearly 700 pantries that help give out food all across our area.

While a day like Hunger Action Day is important to bring awareness to the issue, the food bank hopes that awareness about hunger carries throughout the year.

"It's so important to have days like this huge nationwide campaigns, but hunger happens 365 days a year. We are in here day in and day out addressing those needs in our community, highlighting those resources, and really trying to come together," said Lauren Orr, the volunteer center manager.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma can always use volunteers. You can sign up by going to their website HERE.

They have a strategic plan to make a huge difference in Oklahoma over the next five years, including: decreasing childhood hunger from 21 percent to 10 percent during that time. Increasing the number of meals each year from 30 million to 50 million. getting 10-thousand more volunteers to lend a helping hand.

If you need help, you can also log on to the food bank's website HERE, put in your zip code, and it will show you the closest pantry to where you live.