Wagoner Defeats Grove, 35-14

Friday, September 15th 2023, 10:19 pm

By: News On 6


The Ridgerunners and the Bulldogs were both unbeaten coming into Friday night.

These two teams combined for a thriller a year ago.

In the first quarter, Kale Charboneau had a quick hitter to Trenton Edwards. He made one move, and he’s gone. 31 yards to pay dirt...Wagoner was up 6-nothing after a blocked p-a-t.

But Grove responds. Jackson Gain buys some time, heaves it for the end zone, and somehow Isaac Sheffield comes down with it. It’s a 7-6 ballgame.

Second quarter now, Wagoner driving. Charboneau wrapped up, but somehow fired off a strike to Alex Shieldnight. He took it down to the 1, they’d score on the next play. Wagoner led 21-7 at halftime.

The final score, Wagoner took it at 35-14.
