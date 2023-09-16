Lincoln Christian Bulldogs Beat Shiloah Christian, 20-14

The final, 20-14, Bulldogs.

By: News On 6

There was a big one at Lincoln Christian Friday with the Bulldogs taking on Shiloh Christian of Arkansas.

It had a packed student section for homecoming. They picked this one up early in the fourth, with the Saints looking to tie the game. But it was Kailib Dillard with the INT in the endzone to preserve the lead for the Bulldogs.

Next Bulldog possession, Luke Milligan found Jack Milligan in the flat; he took it deep inside Shiloh territory.

