18-Year-Old Critically Injured After Shooting In Tulsa; Police Search For 2 Suspects

An 18-year-old man was sitting in his car when he was shot at least once in his stomach, according to police.

An 18-year-old was critically injured and two suspects are at large after a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Tulsa Police said.

Police said there are two suspects, but no descriptions are available at this time.

The shooting happened around 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon near 46th Street North and Peoria, police said.

An 18-year-old man was sitting in his car when he was shot at least once in his stomach, according to police. The victim drove a few blocks away to get help, police said.

"The house the victim ran to, he has no association with these people. He had just been shot and was just needing help, so he got out of his car and went inside and they called 911," said Captain Thomas Bell with Tulsa Police.

Police said detectives are investigating two different scenes for this case.

The first is where the shooting actually happened. Police said they found shell casings and glass there after the victim's windows were also shot out.

The second scene is where the victim left his car to get help.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

