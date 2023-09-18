3 Hurricane Takeaways: Tulsa Overwhelmed By Sooners 66-17

While Tulsa is sitting on a 1-2 record they have had the most challenging schedule among the American Athletic Conference teams. Going up against a Top 10 Washington team and then No. 18 OU, the Hurricane is the only AAC team to play two ranked teams and then had to do it back-to-back.

By: David Prock, News 9, News On 6

-

It was a soldout game in Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane welcomed No. 19 Oklahoma to H.A. Chapman Stadium in Week 3.

Unfortunately, a big-time upset was not in the cards as Dillon Gabriel threw for 421 yards and five touchdowns leading the Sooners to a 66-17 victory. However, there were some positive takeaways for both sides of the ball and the tough competition may mean good things for the future.

Here Are The 3 Big Takeaways From Week 2 For The Golden Hurricane:

First Takeaway: Cardell Williams Steps Up

After a disappointing start for QB Roman Fuller, Cardell Williams came on in relief to complete 11 of 17 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns. While he did throw two interceptions, Williams showed flashes of greatness on the field that could mean good things for TU next week against Northern Illinois.

The quarterback position has been uncertain for TU with Week 1 starter Braylon Braxton going down with an ankle injury and Williams injuring his hand last week. The OU defense is a hard way to measure success though, as it's the toughest squad TU will face this year.

Second Takeaway: Defense Made Some Plays

Believe it or not, the score could have been higher, if not for two Tulsa takeaways. On the opening kickoff, OU's Jalil Farooq was headed for a huge return when Tulsa's Jaise Oliver forced a huge fumble which was recovered by the Golden Hurricane. The following drive ended with an interception but it was a great moment of aggression by the TU special teams.

Demarco Jones made a big interception in the 2nd quarter and it came just after TU had scored their second touchdown. Unfortunately, TU couldn't capitalize on the turnover before the half.

Third Takeaway: Tough Non-Conference Hides Potential

﻿While Tulsa is sitting on a 1-2 record they have had the most challenging schedule among the American Athletic Conference teams. Going up against a Top 10 Washington team and then No. 18 OU, the Hurricane is the only AAC team to play two ranked teams and then had to do it back-to-back.

Those two games ended with lopsided scores but Tulsa has moments of strong play and if not for injuries may have been able to show some more consistency. Next week they face off against against Northern Illinois from the MAC who have struggled the last two weeks after opening the season with a win over Boston College.

The Huskies are favored going into the game and have the home-field advantage. A win here could be a huge boost heading into conference play in Week 5.