10th Annual Gospel Fest Returns To Eufaula's Plumb Theater

A theater in Eufaula is celebrating country and gospel music outdoors with its 10th annual Gospel Fest. Mattie Maloy and Cookie Eller with the Plumb Theater joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about this year's event which will include the Gospel Music Association's Artist of the Year Jason Crabb.

By: News On 6

A theater in Eufaula is celebrating country and gospel music outdoors with its 10th annual Gospel Fest.

Mattie Maloy and Cookie Eller with the Plumb Theater joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about this year's event which will include the Gospel Music Association's Artist of the Year Jason Crabb.

Gospel Fest is September 29th and 30th at the Plumb Amphitheater in Eufaula. Admission for both nights will be $20. For more information, call 918-360-9329 or leave a message at 918-452-2020.







