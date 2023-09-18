10th Annual Gospel Fest Returns To Eufaula's Plumb Theater

A theater in Eufaula is celebrating country and gospel music outdoors with its 10th annual Gospel Fest. Mattie Maloy and Cookie Eller with the Plumb Theater joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about this year's event which will include the Gospel Music Association's Artist of the Year Jason Crabb.

Monday, September 18th 2023, 4:28 pm

By: News On 6


Gospel Fest is September 29th and 30th at the Plumb Amphitheater in Eufaula. Admission for both nights will be $20. For more information, call 918-360-9329 or leave a message at 918-452-2020.
