Mayor Bynum Celebrates 918 Day, Names New Sister City

September 18th is known as "918 Day" in Tulsa.

The mayor sees it as a chance to celebrate what makes Tulsa a special place to live, by touring the city from 9:18 in the morning, through 9:18 at night. Bynum's busy day started at Mythic Press, where he got to help make a 918 Day t-shirt and get a behind-the-scenes look at hundreds of T-shirts being made ahead of Saturday's scavenger hunt.

The City started 918 Day six years ago, with the goal of raising awareness about all Tulsa has to offer. This year's theme is "The Story of Tulsa", and what better place to start than at the beginning?

Bynum met with the Cherokee Nation’s Delegate to Congress, Kimberly Teehee, at the Council Oak tree.

"We wouldn't exist if the Muscogee (Creek) Nation hadn't founded our city at that spot,” he said.

Bynum said he plans to change the city's seal to recognize 1836 when the Muscogee Nation founded Tulsa.

"This year we also wanted to recognize the truly remarkable history that our city has. There's no city like it in the world,” he said.

But there is a new "Sister City." Bynum made his way to McCullough Park to announce Mwanza, Tanzania will be Tulsa's ninth sister city. The mayor will travel there next month.

"It has been 18 years since we added our most recent sister city in France and so when I came in as mayor, I realized we have eight sister cities and we have great relationships with each of them, but we don't have one in Africa,” he said.

Before he starts to plan that trip, the mayor helped open a new coffee lounge at the University of Tulsa.

Goldie’s Grounds will serve free She Brews coffee to students, and will help keep Bynum energized through 9:18 p.m.



