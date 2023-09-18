Paramedics That Saved Mother, Newborn Baby Reunite For 1st Birthday

One year ago, a group of paramedics responded to a call about Kelli Pringle experiencing a life-threatening emergency while she was in labor.

Tru Pringle is growing into a happy, healthy toddler but that outcome was not a guarantee.

Her umbilical cord prolapsed, which meant her baby, Tru, was not getting any oxygen or nutrients.

Lacey Shafer and other paramedics helped the mother and daughter during a scary situation.

"It's kind of scary," Shafer said. "We don't ever deal with this. We are taught it in class and we are told what to do, but we never get to see it."

Pringle is grateful for the support the paramedics provided during her time of need.

"They made me feel really relaxed in a not-calm situation," Pringle said.

Tru was reunited with the paramedics and celebrated her first birthday with cake and presents.