Over $1M In Counterfeit Merchandise Headed To Oklahoma Seized In Chicago

Nearly $1 million in counterfeit merchandise headed for Oklahoma was intercepted in Chicago this week by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

CBP officers at Chicago O’Hare’s International Mail Branch seized the shipment Monday night and said it contained 67 pieces of counterfeit designer watches, bracelets, handbags, and scarves. According to CBP, the shipment arrived from Thailand and was headed to a residence in Oklahoma.

Officers say the packages included 53 watches displaying the logos of Rolex, Gucci, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton, 9 bracelets with Rolex logos, 3 counterfeit Louis Vuitton handbags, and 2 counterfeit Gucci scarves. Representatives with the Centers of Excellence and Expertise said that had the items been real, they would have been $1.08 million according to the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price.

“Counterfeit goods are poor quality products that cost U.S. businesses billions of dollars a year while robbing our country of jobs and tax revenues,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “CBP officers throughout my field office remain committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling, taking profits from organized crime, and helping protect our communities from potentially hazardous knockoffs.”

Officials have not released any information about where in Oklahoma the items were headed.

How Many Counterfeit Items Are Seized By U.S. Customs and Border Patrol?

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, over 24.5 million shipments with Intellectual Property Rights violations were seized in 2022 worth just shy of $3 billion. CBP created an education program to help increase consumer awareness about counterfeit goods and laws around buying and selling illegal merchandise. CLICK HERE

Identifying Counterfeit Items & How To Protect Yourself

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol provides some easy-to-remember tips to help consumers identify counterfeit goods.

They say counterfeit goods can often be spotted by their inferior quality.

"Peeling labels, low-quality ink or printing errors on the packaging, and loosely packed items in the box can be signs the product you purchased may not be legitimate. Counterfeit apparel and handbags may feature poor or uneven stitching and improperly sized or designed logos. The performance of counterfeit electronics is often marked by short battery life and regular overheating."

They recommend that when buying online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number or address that can be used to contact the seller.

Consumers can also review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.