Merrick Garland Addresses Republicans' Accusations Of 'Unequal Application Of The Law'

Attorney General Merrick Garland, revered by some in Oklahoma for his role in convicting the Oklahoma City bombers, is reviled by others who say, under his watch, the Department of Justice is unfairly trying to convict the former president while shielding the son of the current president.

Republicans repeatedly accuse the Biden administration of “weaponizing” the Department of Justice, saying the proof is in the divergent handling of the Trump and Hunter Biden investigations. On Wednesday, some of those critics had the chance to question the man they see as being at the center of it all.

“There’s one investigation protecting President Biden, there’s another attacking President Trump,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, “the Justice Department’s got both sides of the equation covered.”

At an oversight hearing Wednesday, Chairman Jordan and other GOP members of the committee went after Garland, arguing that his actions and the actions of those heading up the Trump and Biden investigations reflect a two-tiered system of justice.

“Americans believe that today in our country, there is unequal application of the law,” Jordan said.

But Garland, over and over during the hearing, repeated that the federal prosecutor on the case, David Weiss, was appointed by President Trump and that he -- Garland -- had promised not to interfere.

“Prosecutors make appropriate determinations on their own,” Garland testified. “In this case, I left it to Mr. Weiss whether to bring charges or not.”

That response did not sit well with members wanting to know why Weiss allowed the statute of limitations to expire on some potential tax evasion charges against the President’s son.

“Every lawyer who’s ever practiced understands the implications of allowing statutes of limitations to expire,” said a frustrated Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) during his questioning of Garland. “Do you not even know as you set here whether it occurred or not?”

Democrats on the committee accused Republicans of exaggerating these issues for political gain.

“They want to divide this country and make our government appear like it’s broken,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the committee’s ranking member, “because that is when their broken political party thrives. So, today, I implore the public to see through this sham.”