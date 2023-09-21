Good Life List: Food On The Move Resource Festival

This September on the Good Life List with Mia Fleming, she's trying new adventures while bringing awareness to those facing food insecurity. Mia took part in a community food and resource festival by Food on the Move, a movement committed to ending food deserts.

By: News On 6

-

This September on the Good Life List with Mia Fleming, she's trying new adventures while bringing awareness to those facing food insecurity.

September is Hunger Action Month, so Mia took part in a community food and resource festival by Food on the Move, a movement committed to ending food deserts.

Each event offers every guest a 30-pound bag of fresh produce, a meal from a local food truck, and access to community resources.

In 2022, more than 27,000 individuals were served by Food on the Move.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Food on the Move and how you can help this month, and beyond.