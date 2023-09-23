Broken Arrow Wins Against Southmoore, 52-13

Tigers got their first win, 52-13.

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow was at home Friday night at the district opener with Southmoore. The Tigers were still looking for their first win.

In the 1st quarter, BA had the first offensive drive, caught off the bounce from kickoff, and #3 Kayleb Barnett ran it 35 yards to the house.

In the 2nd quarter, already on top 17-nothing, #7 QB Cooper Bates decided to take it in himself, with a 30-yard TD.

One more highlight in the 2nd quarter, #1 RB Kaibre Harris broke through traffic, and carried it from his own 25-yard line back home. The Tigers stomped on Southmoore to grab a homecoming win.

