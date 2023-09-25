15-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Dirt Bike In Okfuskee County, Troopers Say

Monday, September 25th 2023, 5:24 am
A 15-year-old boy died after crashing into a deer on Sunday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
The teenager was driving a dirt bike on Highway 62 west of Boley, which is in Okfuskee County, troopers said.
The boy hit a deer that was in the road and crashed the bike, deputies said.
He was taken to a hospital where he died, authorities said.
Troopers are not releasing the name of the victim.
September 25th, 2023
September 22nd, 2023
September 19th, 2023
August 23rd, 2023
September 25th, 2023
September 25th, 2023
September 25th, 2023
September 25th, 2023