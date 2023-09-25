15-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Dirt Bike In Okfuskee County, Troopers Say

The teenager was driving a dirt bike on Highway 62 west of Boley when he hit a deer that was in the road and crashed, troopers said.

Monday, September 25th 2023, 5:24 am

By: News On 6


OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. -

A 15-year-old boy died after crashing into a deer on Sunday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The teenager was driving a dirt bike on Highway 62 west of Boley, which is in Okfuskee County, troopers said.

The boy hit a deer that was in the road and crashed the bike, deputies said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, authorities said.

Troopers are not releasing the name of the victim.
