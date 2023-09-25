Cooking Corner: Cajun Sausage & Shrimp Vegetable Skillet

On Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how she makes a Cajun Sausage and Shrimp Veggie Skillet.

Monday, September 25th 2023, 1:52 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

On Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how she makes a Cajun Sausage and Shrimp Veggie Skillet.

For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE.

This one-skillet meal is a 20-minute deal! Packed with awesome Cajun flavor and loads of protein. It’s the perfect quick family night meal. And, as an added bonus, it’s low carb too.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined

14-ounce pork or chicken sausage sliced

2 medium-sized zucchini sliced

2 medium-sized yellow squash sliced

1/2 bunch of asparagus sliced into thirds

2 red bell pepper chopped into chunks

Salt and Pepper

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons Cajun seasoning

DIRECTIONS

In a large bowl add the shrimp, sausage, zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, bell pepper and salt and pepper. Add olive oil and cajun seasoning and toss until coated. Add to a large skillet and turn to medium-high. Cook for about 5-7 minutes until the shrimp is pink and the vegetables are tender.

Garnish with fresh parsley if desired and serve immediately.

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 10 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

SERVINGS: 6
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 25th, 2023

August 23rd, 2023

August 22nd, 2023

August 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

September 25th, 2023

September 25th, 2023

September 25th, 2023

September 25th, 2023