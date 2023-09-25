Cooking Corner: Cajun Sausage & Shrimp Vegetable Skillet

On Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how she makes a Cajun Sausage and Shrimp Veggie Skillet.

By: News On 6

-

On Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how she makes a Cajun Sausage and Shrimp Veggie Skillet.

This one-skillet meal is a 20-minute deal! Packed with awesome Cajun flavor and loads of protein. It’s the perfect quick family night meal. And, as an added bonus, it’s low carb too.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined

14-ounce pork or chicken sausage sliced

2 medium-sized zucchini sliced

2 medium-sized yellow squash sliced

1/2 bunch of asparagus sliced into thirds

2 red bell pepper chopped into chunks

Salt and Pepper

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons Cajun seasoning

DIRECTIONS

In a large bowl add the shrimp, sausage, zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, bell pepper and salt and pepper. Add olive oil and cajun seasoning and toss until coated. Add to a large skillet and turn to medium-high. Cook for about 5-7 minutes until the shrimp is pink and the vegetables are tender.

Garnish with fresh parsley if desired and serve immediately.

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 10 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

SERVINGS: 6