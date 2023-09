This week's Athlete of the Week is Jamarian Ficklin from Muskogee.

By: News On 6

This week's Athlete of the Week is Jamarian Ficklin from Muskogee.

The junior quarterback was electric last Friday night. He accounted for 345 yards and 6 touchdowns, five on the ground and one through the air, as the Roughers beat Sand Springs 51-13.

Congratulations to Jamarian!