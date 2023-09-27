Links Mentioned On Sept. 27, 2023

Solarize Green Country

This weekend is the deadline to sign up for a program offering discounted prices on solar power systems. It's called Solarize Green Country and is open to anyone in Tulsa and the counties surrounding Tulsa. The discount is about 25 percent off the regular price, through a program using crowd-sourcing to push down prices.

People don't have to buy the system right away, but they do have to sign up to say they're interested in an evaluation for their home, by the end of September. Click HERE FOR MORE
