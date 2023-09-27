FC Tulsa Unveils Jersey For Upcoming Oktoberfest Night

Fans can now purchase an "FC Tulsa Oktoberfest" jersey from the team store. FC Tulsa will celebrate Oktoberfest Night at ONEOK Field on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Wednesday, September 27th 2023, 7:17 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

FC Tulsa has a new alternate jersey inspired by a popular Tulsa fall event.

Fans can now purchase an "FC Tulsa Oktoberfest" jersey from the team store. It's covered in pretzels in the club's colors.

FC Tulsa will celebrate Oktoberfest Night at ONEOK Field on Saturday, October 7. That match will be against Indy Eleven at 7:30 p.m.

Oktoberfest runs from October 19 through the 22nd.

CLICK HERE to shop FC Tulsa's team shop.

CLICK HERE for details on Tulsa's Oktoberfest.
