Wednesday, September 27th 2023, 10:10 am
“Reign of Terror” will focus on the true events that inspired the book, and now movie, Killers of the Flower Moon. The 5 part series will air on News On 6 in the 10pm newscast from October 9th through the 13th. Watch the One-Hour Special on October 16th at 7pm only on News On 6.
Series Details:
Monday: Join Tess Maune review a family’s films from the 1920s and 30s. Some of the video was used in the "Killers of the Flower Moon" movie.
Tuesday: Join Tess Maune in an overview of the Reign of Terror including details of what happened.
Wednesday: Join Jonathan Cooper as he interviews David Grann, the author of the book, Killers of the Flower Moon.
Thursday: Join Jordan Tidwell as we highlight the new movie. We'll be talking with a background actor and share video from the set.
Friday: Join Craig Day as we look at historical trauma and speak with descendants from Osage.
