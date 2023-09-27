“Reign of Terror” will focus on the true events that inspired the book, and now movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

“Reign of Terror” will focus on the true events that inspired the book, and now movie, Killers of the Flower Moon. The 5 part series will air on News On 6 in the 10pm newscast from October 9th through the 13th. Watch the One-Hour Special on October 16th at 7pm only on News On 6.

Series Details:

Monday: Join Tess Maune review a family’s films from the 1920s and 30s. Some of the video was used in the "Killers of the Flower Moon" movie.

Tuesday: Join Tess Maune in an overview of the Reign of Terror including details of what happened.

Wednesday: Join Jonathan Cooper as he interviews David Grann, the author of the book, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Thursday: Join Jordan Tidwell as we highlight the new movie. We'll be talking with a background actor and share video from the set.

Friday: Join Craig Day as we look at historical trauma and speak with descendants from Osage.



