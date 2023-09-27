Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Issues Strict Warning Against Firearms At Tulsa State Fair

One person was shot at the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City last weekend, and Sheriff Vic Regalado said they want to prevent that from happening in Tulsa. Regalado said to keep the guns at home, and if you plan to cause problems at the fair, don't even come.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a stern message for anyone who plans to bring a gun to the Tulsa State Fair. They will go straight to jail.

"We will take a zero-tolerance stance on individuals coming here who are armed,” said Sheriff Vic Regalado.

One person was shot at the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City last weekend, and Sheriff Vic Regalado said they want to prevent that from happening in Tulsa. TCSO arrested four people with guns at the fair last year.

Deputies say once someone gets inside the fairgrounds, they will have gone through four layers of security. There will be cameras and Tulsa police officers keeping an eye on people outside the fair. There will be armed security at the gates, more security when you go through the gates, and then deputies inside.

"We refuse to sit back and allow what's meant to be a family affair and good time for all to be ruined by a few people who don't have a working brain cell and refuse to abide by the laws,” said Regalado.

Regalado said to keep the guns at home, and if you plan to cause problems at the fair, don't even come. Deputies arrested 22 people at the fair last year, and 15 were teenagers.

Three of them had guns.

"If you are a juvenile and you are caught with a firearm, we've already been in discussion with CIC, you will immediately go be charged and sent to juvenile detention. You are not going home to mommy or daddy,” said Regalado.

Lost kids are also a big concern. Deputies reunited a record 151 kids with their parents last year. This year, deputies can take a picture of the kids and get their name, age, and parents' numbers, so if your kid goes missing, deputies can send the information to every first responder at the fair. That information will be purged after the fair.

"The worst thing that could happen is an injury or something worse to happen to one of our children, and we don't want to see that happen at our fair,” said Regalado.

There will also be a company at the fair that can take down any illegal drones flying over the fair and another company with a drone that has infrared to look for missing people or people who commit crimes.

"With your help being vigilant and allowing and communicating with our deputies, if you see someone causing problems, if you see someone armed, please notify our deputies so that we can take control of the situation very quickly,” said Regalado.

Deputies will also be handing out these free wristbands to parents. Write your number on it and put it on your kid’s wrist.

Deputies say to make sure to take a picture of each of your kids right before going into the fair so deputies know what they’re wearing.