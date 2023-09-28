Beetlejuice ticket sales benefit the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

He earned his stripes on Broadway ... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Tulsa AND giving back to the Tulsa community. Purchase your tickets today and $5 of the ticket price will benefit the Food Bank of Oklahoma!

Thursday, September 28th 2023, 2:13 pm

By: News On 6


CLICK HERE to purchase tickets today!

SHOW DETAILS:

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. 

Contains strong language, mature references, and a lot of crazy, inappropriate stuff you would expect from a deranged demon. Recommended for 13+
