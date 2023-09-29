Despite High Prices, Love For Food Draws Crowds At Tulsa State Fair

Some fairgoers say the prices of the food are high, but it's a price they are willing to pay after waiting all year for the experience.

-

On day one of the Tulsa State Fair came rides, games, and lots and lots of food.

But fair food, with all its fried and sugary goodness, does come with a price.

Some fairgoers say the prices of the food are high, but it's a price they are willing to pay after waiting all year for the experience.

Some people say they come specifically for the atmosphere. Others say it’s the rides, but for Linda and Marty Borboa, they say its the corn.

"We've been talking about and talking about it. In Spanish, it's called 'elotes,' but over here, it's just a barbecued corn. It's delish. It's one of the main reasons why we came down here today," Marty said.

They said the price won’t keep them from getting it.

“It is very expensive, we were just talking about it before you walked up here, but we expected that. That's what you come to the fair for,” said Linda.

The state fair also brought back annual attendees Sheryl and Carl Daniels -- they made the drive from Poteau.

“We came to have a lot of fun and to eat a lot of food,” Carl said.

Carl said the drive is worth it because he can have some of his favorite treats.

“We have this pineapple whip. It’s one of the things I always go for, the pineapple whip. We just enjoyed some barbecue nachos also!” said Carl.

When it comes to pulling out the wallet -- and paying for it -- he said don't be surprised at the total.

“It’s a little bit expensive, but it's not too bad. Actually, looking at the prices, they are a little bit high. You just gotta expect it. That's what we do. Just expect it when we get here,” he said.

Carl and Sheryl said they'll be back, and next time, they're bringing their grandson.

“We brought him last year for the first time at age 2. So this year, we are really looking forward to it. He loves the rides,” Carl said.

Admission to the fair is $15 per person. The Mega Ride Pass, which includes admission and unlimited rides for the whole fair, will set you back $80.

More about the State Fair can be found HERE.