Bixby Shut Out Southmoore, 66-0

By: News On 6

High school football on a Thursday afternoon brought Bixby to visit Southmoore.

Early on was Cooper Parker from in close. He bashed his way in and put the Spartans out to an early lead.

And it was easy for them all night. Jacob Carrethers was trying to get the corner., but Yetxiel Perez went for the tackle for loss.

More from the Spartans, Clay Peters, in the flat to Garrett Vaughn. He did the rest in for six.

Still in the first, this time it was Carson Kirby over the middle to Vaughn for the touchdown.

All Bixby. They pitched a shutout, 66-0.