By: News On 6

Mark your calendars: The TULSA DOG RUN: By Your Side 5k & 1-Mile event is Saturday, October 7, 2023!

If you're ready for a tail-wagging good time the Tulsa Dog Run is a themed 5K run and 1-mile walk! Whether you're a seasoned runner or a casual walker, bring your furry friend along for a fun-filled event that benefits a great cause. You and your pooch can strut your stuff on the course and enjoy the company of fellow dog lovers. Along the way, there will be plenty of water stations, dog treats, and photo opportunities to capture the memories. So, lace up your sneakers, leash up your pup, and join us for a howling good time!

There are two different 5k events. The 5k (Humans Only) run will begin at 9:00 AM, and the 5k With Your Dog is five minutes later. There will be awards for the top three by age group and top 3 best overall.

There will also be lots of fun contests with prizes, including cutest dog, ugliest dog, coolest dog trick, costume contest for pets and their owners. There will be a 1 mile dog walk and fun run is for families, kids, and dogs of all ages. For those who don't have a dog that's no problem there are plenty of amenities for just walkers & runners, too.

This event will be on October 7, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. and will be located at Mohawk Park Tulsa, OK. and will start near shelter #3.

To find more information on this event go to TULSA DOG RUN: By Your Side 5k & 1-Mile Event (runsignup.com)