Bishop Kelly Wins Over Collinsville, 39-28

The final score, Bishop Kelly 39-28.

Friday, September 29th 2023, 9:59 pm

By: News On 6


After the last Friday of September, the high school regular season will be halfway over.

Included in that were momentum-building opportunities entering the second week of district play.

On paper, 5A-4 looked like maybe one of the most competitive districts in the state. Collinsville, one of two undefeated teams, and Bishop Kelley were right there at their heels.

