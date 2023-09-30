Bishop Kelly Wins Over Collinsville, 39-28

Friday, September 29th 2023, 9:59 pm
After the last Friday of September, the high school regular season will be halfway over.
Included in that were momentum-building opportunities entering the second week of district play.
On paper, 5A-4 looked like maybe one of the most competitive districts in the state. Collinsville, one of two undefeated teams, and Bishop Kelley were right there at their heels.
The final score, Bishop Kelly 39-28.
