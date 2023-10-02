The Drumright community is devastated after Troopers say two teens were killed in a UTV crash Saturday night.

By: News On 6

'We Are Here To Support Them': Drumright Community Mourns Loss Of 2 Teen Girls From UTV Crash

The 15-year-old girls were students at Drumright High School.

Not only did students and faculty go to the school to remember them, but leaders from law enforcement and churches showed up as well.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the two were ejected from a Polaris Ranger after a collision.

The crash was about two miles northeast of Drumright city limits.

One of the teens was Raeleigh Dennis, she was a member of Drumright's softball team.

People who were closest with Raeleigh remember her as one of the strongest people they knew with a big heart.

Sargent Mandy Folden with the Drumright Police Department says it's a group effort to support kids and their families while they're grieving the loss.

"We are here to support them," said Folden. "They have the support of the community, the teachers, the police department, the fire department and we are just here for them."

Counselors, pastors, and trained therapy dogs from multiple communities will be on site and available to students throughout the week.

Folden hopes students understand they are not alone.

"It is ok to grieve. It is ok to be upset. It is a huge loss for their teams, their friendships and we just want them to be able to express that grief and talk to somebody if they need it," Folden said.

Superintendent Angela Avila provided a statement from one of the school board members saying Drumright is a close-knit community that is coming together to process this tragedy and asking everyone to pray for their students.

"Right now, we are focusing on the support and healing of our students, faculty, and community during this tragic time," said Drumright's Superintendent Angela Avila. "We appreciate all of our surrounding school districts and communities for the many thoughts, prayers, and support they have provided".

She went on to say "I will add a comment from one of our board members who eloquently stated…. '”I post often using the hashtag #DestinationDistrict. Most of the time, I use it to highlight all of the good in the classroom or in athletic endeavors going on in Drumright Public Schools. Tonight, I saw the truest, most raw definition of that term. I saw students, teammates, classmates, friends, educators, administrators, parents, step-parents, extra parents, grandparents and countless other relatives, leaders of faith, and general well-wishers and community members with love and pain in their hearts come together. We came together to try to process tragedy; to cry and laugh and to begin to heal. And, to begin the impossible task of trying to understand. I love this town. I love these school people. I love this school. If you would, think of our kids and pray a little for them and our community”'.

News On 6 has been in contact with both of the girls' families and we are releasing the information about the teens as we receive permission from them.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.