Former Restaurant Employee Pulls Gun On Current Employees In Parking Lot After Dispute

Tulsa Police said the man, a former employee, showed up at the Whataburger near 41st and I-44 to receive his last paycheck, which he told would be mailed to him.

-

We have new details about a former Whataburger employee who officers say pulled a gun on current employees in the restaurant parking lot Monday.

Police say the man was coming to pick up his last paycheck at the Whataburger on 41st and I-44 and got mad when it wasn’t ready yet.

Tulsa Police say 20-year-old Marcus Ashworth got so mad he went to his car and pulled out his gun.

Police say surveillance video shows after Ashworth pointed that gun, another employee went and got his gun and fired a shot into the air.

"From that, a lot of other melee ensued,” said Captain Karen Tipler with the Tulsa Police Department. “People being upset, being scared."

Police say after that shot was fired, Ashworth drove away.

Officers say they tried to pull him over less than a mile from the Whataburger, but he didn’t stop or pull over.

Instead, Ashworth went back to the restaurant and surrendered to the police.

Officers say in a situation like this, it’s never a good idea to fire a gun into the air.

"You never fire a warning shot because that projectile, once it comes out, you can't determine where it's going to go, and therefore, it's very dangerous,” said Tipler. “And just keep that in mind, it's very dangerous."

Ashworth was booked into jail for obstruction, elusion, and possession of a firearm as a minor.