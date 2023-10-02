Nonprofit Raises Money For Families Of Teenagers Killed In Drumright UTV Crash

The president of a local non-profit says even during the hardest times, the Drumright community is always there for each other.

-

People in Drumright are heartbroken after two teenage girls were killed in a UTV accident over the weekend.

One of the girls was Raeleigh Dennis, who was a member of Drumright's softball team. People who knew her say she had a big heart, and was one of the strongest people they knew.

The family of the other teenager is not ready to release her name just yet.

“Even though someone may be someone’s biological child, there’s families that come alongside and say, we are here with you.. and that is Drumright," said Shelly Weaver.

Shelly Weaver runs a non-profit sports camp called EPOS Sports Experience.

The girls went to the camp last year, and Shelly says they were beautiful and kind and had contagious personalities.

“I was reflecting yesterday on seeing the girls running from place to place and just the excitement on their faces and having so much fun," she said.

Shelly says Drumright is a place where everyone supports and loves each other.

So, she's trying to help by raising money for the families.

“I think as a community as a whole that is everyone’s heart in this community, to give back and help somebody else," she said.

Shelly says she and the rest of the community are heartbroken, but she will always remember the two girls and how much they mean to this town.

“It is so hard for us to grasp and understand why a child is taken from us and I don’t think anybody can, but I think the girls took their lives and lived it to the fullest," she said.

All of the money donated to EPOS during the month of October will be divided between the two families.

All the remaining funds will go into memorial scholarships for each girl.

To donate or view the website, CLICK HERE.

