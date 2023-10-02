Oklahoma Company Excluded From Tulsa State Fair Sets Up Shop Across The Street

Outback Labs says the fair chose to sign an exclusive contract with another vendor, so they had to get creative.

An Oklahoma company says it was shut out of the Tulsa State Fair this year so now it's selling items across the street.

Sherry Greathouse is busy at work, making sure families showing animals at the fair have everything they need.

"We are a livestock show supplier that provides the equipment and the products that the kids and some adults in the open shows use," says Greathouse.

They're normally inside the fairgrounds, but they say because the fair board signed an exclusive contract with another vendor, they had to make do with this arrangement.

"Lowes was kind enough to allow us to sit here in their parking lot, so we're close and we can still serve those families and meet those needs that they have when they come to these events," says Greathouse.

This location hasn't stopped customers from driving over. Danny Fisher says the inconvenience is worth supporting a local company.

"These guys were from Oklahoma, the vendor is there is not an Oklahoma-based show supply company, so we chose to support our own," says Fisher.

Sherry appreciates her customers and the close relationship she's built with them.

"That they will leave and still come over here at support us even though it’s out of the ordinary, they have to lose their parking spot or just make a special trip over here, but they have still come out here and shown us the support and the loyal and we are very blessed and that's all that we could ask for," says Greathouse.

News On 6 asked the Tulsa State Fair about the contract, and they sent this statement:

"The Tulsa State Fair has an exclusive sponsorship policy established that defines the parameters of such partnerships.

The Tulsa State Fair has partnered exclusively with Sullivan Supply as the Official Livestock Show Supply Vendor. Their organization has a wide variety of supplies and equipment to serve all exhibitor’s show needs in a professional and responsive manner. We look forward to a successful event and aligning our brands to best serve our patrons and have a positive exhibitor experience.

All partnerships are consistently evaluated from a business standpoint with the sole focus to elevate the stakeholder experience and Tulsa State Fair Livestock Shows."