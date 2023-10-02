Tulsa Police Arrest Former Pastor Charged With Sexual Battery

The victim said Matthew Martinez was an associate pastor at New Heights Baptist Church and Academy near 21st and Memorial. She said she had attended the church since she was a little girl.

Tulsa Police arrested a man who worked as a pastor at a church and is accused of inappropriately touching a girl over a period of three years.

Investigators say the victim told them the pastor started texting her during her junior year.

An affidavit said the texting turned more personal, and Martinez started saying things like "I miss you." She told police it felt awkward, but she felt like she had to respond since he was her pastor.

She said Martinez thought they were in a relationship, and he started calling her "babe" and "pretty." The girl said it started when she was 15 and ended when she was 18 when she ended it after getting a boyfriend.

She said Martinez first touched her hand and foot but then progressed to putting his hand up her skirt several times. She said he also touched her chest area and made her touch him.

She said they kissed about 30 times, and each time was either at the school or church. The victim said Martinez would also text her that he loved her.

The affidavit said Martinez submitted a resignation letter in May and admitted he'd been kissing and touching the victim. It said two months later, Martinez was texting an 18-year-old at the church, and she told her parents the texts made her uncomfortable.

Police say they've recovered more than a thousand text messages. He’s been charged with two counts of sexual battery.

News On 6 reached out to the church but haven't heard back yet.