Tulsa State Fair Food Vendor Wins 'Awesome Eats' Contest

A winner was crowned in the Tulsa State Fair's "Awesome Eats" contest. It pits fair food vendors against each other in two categories: savory and sweet. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live Tuesday morning to try the "sweet" treat that took the cake.

Deb's Pineapple Whip is a fourth-generation family business that got its start at the Tulsa State Fair. This year, the owners created a new drink called Pineapple Dream. It is made with fresh pineapple juice and chunks of fresh pineapple and is blended together and served in a real pineapple with scoops of Deb's famous pineapple whip.

Leslie Bates said she entered the new drink into the "sweet" category for the Awesome Eats contest and took home 1st place among 12 other entries. It also got the most votes to win Best Overall.

"It is kind of always the thing at the Tulsa Fair to come up with the newest, craziest fair food that everybody wants to try," Bates continued saying. "We are glad that this has been successful and that people have really enjoyed it."

Deb's Pineapple Whip has two locations at the fair on both the east and west sides of the Midway.