This week's Athlete of the Week is Jack Dionisio from Bishop Kelly.

By: News On 6

The senior cornerback came up big for the Comets in their 39-28 win over Collinsville.

Dionisio had two interceptions, the second and 88-yard pick six to seal the victory.

Congratulations to Jack!