Broken Arrow City Council Approves Plan For State-Of-The-Art Amphitheater Venue

Broken Arrow will be home to a new outdoor entertainment venue that seats over 12,000 people after city council approved the plans Tuesday night.

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow will be home to a new outdoor entertainment venue and we're just getting a peek at what it will look like.

Shore Fire Media shared renderings of the large-scale outdoor amphitheater in Broken Arrow. The $93 million project is a combined investment from Notes Live and the City of Broken Arrow.

The BA city council approved the plans Tuesday night.

The amphitheater would hold 12,500 fans and will be located near Broken Arrow's Events Park near 101st and the Creek Turnpike.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma,” says JW Roth, Founder of Notes Live. “It’s a beautiful community and exactly the kind of place we like to build - the kind of place that has ‘everything,’ besides a place for major national acts to come play music outdoors. We can’t wait to really dig in, working with the city and its residents to create the region’s most vibrant, world-class entertainment experience at our upcoming outdoor amphitheater.”

Construction is projected to begin next year with the goal of opening in 2026.

The City expects there to be at least 45 events per year.

“In addition to providing first-class public services for its citizens, municipalities must also strive to bring options for passive and recreational activity to the community,” said Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon. “This public/private partnership is the latest example of Broken Arrow’s commitment to seek out and attract economic development opportunities that enhance the already excellent high quality of life in BA.”

Image Provided By: Shore Fire Media