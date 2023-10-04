Biden Admin Is Forgiving $9 Billion In Debt For 125,000 Americans

Wednesday, October 4th 2023, 9:12 am
The Biden administration said it is forgiving $9 billion in student debt for 125,000 borrowers, a move that comes as student loan repayments are starting up again this month after a hiatus of more than three years.
The debt cancellation is the latest push from the White House to erase some student loans in the wake of the Supreme Court's June ruling. The 6-3 decision by the court's conservative majority invalidated the administration's plan for broad-based student loan forgiveness, which would have helped more than 40 million borrowers erase up to $20,000 each in debt.
With that debt forgiveness plan struck down, the Biden administration has focused on other methods for relieving student debt, including creating a new income-driven debt repayment (IDR) plan as well as outright forgiveness for some qualified borrowers. Meanwhile, with millions of student borrowers resuming payments this month, there are reports of problems with loan servicers, ranging from long wait times for callers to customer service reps who can't answer questions.
The Biden administration said it is forgiving debt for three types of borrowers:
The Biden administration is working on another plan for broad-based student loan relief through the Higher Education Act. But that process could take at least a year, and also could face legal challenges.
In the meantime, the Education Department has been forgiving debt for specific types of borrowers, such as those in IDRs, with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Wednesday noting that the administration has approved $127 billion in debt relief for about 3.6 million borrowers, including the latest round of forgiveness.
The efforts are aimed at fixing a "broken student loan system," Cardona said in a statement.
October 4th, 2023
October 4th, 2023
October 3rd, 2023
September 18th, 2023
October 5th, 2023
October 5th, 2023
October 5th, 2023
October 4th, 2023