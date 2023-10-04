Creative Director Of Oklahoma Film On Mental Health Shares What To Expect From The Movie

Kyle Roberts is the Creative Director of the movie and he joined LeAnne Taylor on News On 6 Wednesday morning and shared what viewers can expect from the film.

Wednesday, October 4th 2023, 10:27 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tragedy ignites a group of teens on a quest to find a legendary landmark hidden in the wilderness. Together, they navigate the adventure while confronting the darkness within themselves.

Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, and that's the same day "What Rhymes With Reason", a film shot here in Oklahoma on the topic, releases to audiences nationwide.

