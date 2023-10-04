Longest-Tenured Tulsa Oilers Hockey Player Returns For 7th Season In Green Country

A veteran defenseman for the Tulsa Oilers hockey team is returning for his seventh season in Green Country.

By: News On 6

Mike McKee, 30, returns to the Oilers after compiling 90 points in 342 games with the team.

“Mike’s been here as long as I have,” said head coach Rob Murray. “Not only is he a fan favorite, but he has developed into a top-end, shutdown defenseman at our level. Last season was marred by injuries for him, and we didn’t get to see the McKee we all expected. This summer he made a commitment to be aware and put himself in the best situations where we see a full campaign from him.”

McKee served as team captain last season.

The Oilers return to “The Rig” for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

